Tron token making slow but sure gains amid plan to empower “elite” startups

Tron token rose by 1.72% on Wednesday.

TRX gains come amid news that Tron was supporting startup blockchains.

TRX could continue to surge up to a descending trendline.

Tron (TRX/USD) is emerging from the ruins of a bearish breakout that sent the token spiralling to $0.045. The cryptocurrency recorded intraday gains of 1.72% and traded at $0.055. The token has printed a short-term bullish trendline that could now interest buyers.

The slight recoveries in TRX come even as the Tron DAO continues to power startup blockchains. According to the latest announcement, Tron DAO Ventures, or TDV, will support elite startups. TDV will support projects within the Tron ecosystem and beyond. Tron says this is part of the DAO’s objective to grow decentralisation. TDV will also support outstanding projects that synergistically bridge with the Tron ecosystem.

The latest cryptocurrency news is positive for TRX, looking at the intraday price recovery. It is, nonetheless, less important in the long-term recovery of the cryptocurrency unless we escape the bear market. In the technical analysis below, we show potential levels to watch.

TRX price outlook and analysis

TRX/USD Chart by TradingView

A clear breakout of TRX happened at $0.06, and the price crashed to $0.045. The recent recoveries have, however, been encouraging. Bulls would aim for a higher price, although this is likely at the descending trendline.

The MACD indicator is also giving some hope. The indicator is crossing from the bear zone and currently lies at the neutral level. This is the clearest bullish signal, but we need to confirm it by the price movement. That’s especially because the momentum is not very strong from the indicator.

What to do with TRX?

Although we are still in a bear market, TRX buyers can aim for a price that coincides with the descending trendline. Still, buyers should watch over price as the bullish strength is still mild.

If bears counter the upside, TRX price could crash back to the $0.045 support zone. The level around $0.052 could also offer support on the downside.

