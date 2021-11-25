Once upon a time, there was a sweet pooch that inspired the crypto community to invest in coins bearing its image. After some decline, its price is picking up again. Shiba Inu is up 2.98% in the last 24 hours. Want to know more? Here’s where to buy Shiba Inu today.

Top places to buy Shiba Inu now

What is Shiba Inu?

Shiba Inu aimed to be the Ethereum-based counterpart to Dogecoin’s Srypt-based mining algorithm. The coin’s official website invites dog-inspired artists from all over the world to foster the “artistic Shiba movement” as they introduce the community to the NFT market.

The token has also created a campaign using Amazon Smile. The goal is to raise money to rescue Shiba Inu dogs all over the world with the Shiba Inu Rescue Association.

Should I buy Shiba Inu today?

In one year, the price of the SHIB token gained 57,000,000%. In comparison, Bitcoin increased by ‘just’ 95% in that same period. Its losses can be just as great though, so exercise caution when investing and don’t spend more than you can afford to lose.

Shiba Inu price prediction

According to CryptoCurrencyPricePrediction, SHIB will be worth $0.0062 in 2030. This represents a gain of 14,700%. Cryptopolitan forecasts $0.002 by 2030, an upside of 4,700%. CoinPriceForecast predicts that SHIB will be trading for $0.00197071 in 9 years, corresponding to growth of 4,600%.

Shiba Inu on social media