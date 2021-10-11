The Cardano token is currently trading at $2.23 at the time of writing. The token has been trading sideways between a very narrow range of $2.12—$2.23 for the past week and the coin could rally soon if the bulls decide to start a rally. The Cardano network has come up with a lot of announcements which could help in pushing its price to new highs.

How & where to buy Cardano in the UK and elsewhere

Cardano is a popular cryptocurrency and wisely available on most crypto exchanges/brokers. If you’re interested in trading ADA, then you will need to create an account on a crypto exchange/broker platform. Provide a username, password and email address to create an account. Then, verify the account by submitting copies of your passport and utility bill. Once done, simply deposit funds and start trading.

It is recommended that you avoid using decentralised exchanges as they are not regulated. For your benefit, we have researched the market and selected two of the best platforms for trading.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy ADA with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy ADA with Binance today

What is Cardano?

Cardano is the first token that backs its technology on peer reviewed scientific research. The Proof of Stake network recently enabled smart contracts on its platform. The network is decentralised and has a strong governance structure where power is in the hands of the users. The Cardano network has gained a lot of popularity among crypto investors.

Should I buy ADA today?

The Cardano token has seen many strong rallies in the past and the early holders of ADA could see handsome gains in the future if the token sees an upsurge in price.

A rise in volumes could push the price of the token towards the $3 level and the coin could then target new highs.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.