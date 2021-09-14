The CPChain token has surged with the price reaching $0.012 at the time of writing with bulls taking full control

The CPchain (CPC) token has managed to reach the $0.012 level again with a huge rise in trading volumes. The $0.012 region is a zone of strong resistance and if CPC manages to breach this level, the coin could possibly rise to the $0.05 levels and beyond. However, the bull run must continue for another week for this scenario to materialise.

How & where to buy CPChain in the UK and elsewhere

Buying cryptocurrency is easy these days with so many platforms available in the market today. However, it can become quite difficult for a new user to identify the right site for trading purposes as most of these sites offer similar features. For your benefit, we have selected two of the best platforms where you can trade easily. The decentralised exchanges (DEXs) are not regulated properly and must be avoided.

Before you can start trading, you must register on a broker/exchange site. The process is quite simple and you need to submit a username, password and email address to create a profile. Then, proceed to account verification, where you will need to submit documents to prove your identity and address. Once the account is activated by the platform, you can deposit funds and start trading.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy CPC with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy CPC with Binance today

What is CPChain?

CPChain is a coin built to power the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Unlike other IoT blockchain technologies, CPC does not focus on a single aspect of IoT. Instead, it offers developers a holistic solution that is not compartmentalised and incorporates all aspects such as storage solutions, data collection and app deployment. This makes it easy for a potential developer who doesn’t have to hunt for separate infrastructure solutions while building an IoT app. CPChain aims to become a one-stop solution for all users looking to build on IoT.

Should I buy CPC today?

CPChain has risen by 190% in the past 24 hours and the price rise has been fuelled by considerable volume action, usually a sign of bulls accumulating huge volumes. The early adopters of CPChain could possibly expect handsome returns if the coin rallies further in the future. The coin seems to have the potential for 2X or 3X gains from the current price levels.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.