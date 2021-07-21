SpaceGrime aims to become the solar system’s first interplanetary cryptocurrency, and it could be heading to the moon earlier than expected.

SpaceGrime (GRIMEX) aims to take the blockchain into outer space, and it could well be headed to the moon in the process. While the rest of the market is tanking, SpaceGrime has managed a rally of over 227% in the last 24 hours, making GRIMEX one of the fastest-gaining tokens on the market right now.

If you want to capitalise on these gains and buy GRIMEX before it soars any higher, read on to find out where to buy SpaceGrime and learn more about the project.

How & where to buy SpaceGrime in the UK and elsewhere

We advise our readers to use only regulated exchanges and brokers. This vastly reduces the risk of you losing money when trading or investing in cryptocurrency, as you are protected in the event of hacks and scams.

The platforms listed below are fully compliant with all the relevant laws and have proven themselves to be trustworthy. Simply create an account and make a deposit, and you can begin trading the top cryptocurrencies today.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy GRIMEX with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy GRIMEX with Binance today

What is SpaceGrime?

SpaceGrime is a decentralised community whose token, GRIMEX, will derive value from hosting an ecosystem of NFTs, spanning music, art, video games, and more. The project also plans to act as a means for financing space travel, with the goal of setting up blockchain nodes in orbit around planets throughout the solar system.

This would, in theory, allow artistic products to be transmitted throughout space. The SpaceGrime community believes this is an important endeavour, preserving the products of human creativity throughout space and time. While this seems like a lofty goal, CoinMarketCap claims that SpaceGrime was founded by a team of “technologists, PHDs, and space research technologists”, so the project seems to be in good hands.

Should I buy GRIMEX today?

With gains of 227% in just the last 24 hours, SpaceGrime will have investors champing at the bit. The rest of the cryptocurrency market is struggling to break out of a general downtrend, which has been accompanied by unrelenting bearish sentiment. The opportunity for quick profits seems to have dried up for coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin, and so for those looking elsewhere for a quick buck, GRIMEX could fill that role.

As a long-term investment, the SpaceGrime project is extremely ambitious. This may lead some to question whether its goals are achievable, but true believers will be unflinching in their support and investment in GRIMEX.