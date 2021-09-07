The Harmony (ONE) token has registered strong gains of 12% in a day, with the coin trading at $0.15 level

The Harmony token has traded within a narrow range of $0.09—$0.12 for the past 3 months and a strong spike yesterday shows that the coin is poised for a bull rally that could possibly take prices to the $0.20 region soon. The coin is trading sideways near the $0.15 region but another rally could push prices towards the all-time high of $0.20. The bulls are raring to take control and the price action could benefit if the traded volume continues to rise.

How & where to buy Harmony in the UK and elsewhere

Trading cryptocurrencies is easy and all you need to do is open a new trading account with a broker/exchange platform. Select a suitable platform based on your needs and budget. Ensure that the platform is regulated as unregulated decentralised exchanges (DEXs) can be risky and you could lose all your funds.

To open an account, you will need to submit an email address, username and password. The platform will then ask you to verify your details by providing proof of identity and residence. Standard documents such as a driving license and utility bill can be submitted and once the account is approved, you can deposit funds with the help of a debit/credit card or bank transfer and start trading.

We have selected two of the best platforms where you can trade with ease and security.

What is Harmony?

Harmony offers cross-chain compatibility and has also incorporated sharding, thereby reducing fees and increasing throughput. The network also makes use of zero-knowledge proofs to guarantee user privacy. The entire sharding network of Harmony is decentralised to prevent attacks. The ONE token is used for governance purposes, for the payment of transaction fees within the network and for staking.

Should I buy ONE today?

Below is the weekly chart for Harmony that shows a clear spike in price after a long period of consolidation. Early adopters could possibly be rewarded with healthy returns if the current bull run continues over the next week.

Harmony weekly chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

Harmony was one of the first sharding based networks to introduce staking for its users and the ONE token could attempt to reach its previous ATH shortly.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.