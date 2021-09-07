SX, the native token powering the betting network SportX, has seen a strong price rally in the past 24 hours

SportX (SX), an online decentralised gaming platform token has shown an improvement in trading volumes in the past 24 hours. The SX token is currently trading at $1 at the time of writing. The token has just established a new all-time high price and could possibly 2X from the current levels if the bullish momentum is sustained. The SX token price spike followed a long consolidation period where the token’s price traded between a narrow range of $0.5—$0.7 before the current rally took it to the $1 level.

How & where to buy SportX in the UK and elsewhere

In order to trade cryptocurrencies, all you need to do is open a new trading account. It is recommended that you always transact on regulated platforms as decentralised exchanges (DEXs) are not as safe.

Registering a new account is easy and can be done by clicking on the signup or join now button on a broker/exchange site. Submit a username, password, and email address and proceed to account verification. Upon submitting your identity documents such as a driving license and utility bill, your account will be approved and you can start trading. You can deposit funds either in fiat or crypto depending on the platform.

What is SportX and why is it rallying?

SportX is a decentralised gaming platform that runs on the Ethereum blockchain and is also powered by the MATIC network. The SX token is used for governance purposes, offers fee discounts and can also be staked to earn rewards. Peer-to-peer betting platforms are a growing business as the games can be provably fair and community-driven rather than placing the users at the mercy of a single company.

Should I buy SX today?

Below is the weekly chart for SportX that shows strong price action fuelled by a strong bull interest. The early adopters could possibly earn huge gains if the current rally continues. The coin is currently trading in the vicinity of $1 and could double if the whales continue to accumulate.

SportX weekly chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.