PolkaBridge is currently trading at $0.38, up 105% in 24 hours with rising volumes, indicating a strong bull rally

The PolkaBridge network, powered by the PBR token, has seen a strong rally after a strong price consolidation in the past week. The PBR token is currently being traded at $0.38 at the time of writing. The coin might reach its all-time high (ATH) price of $0.81 if the current rally can sustain itself for a little longer. The token is currently on a strong bull run and investors seem to be accumulating huge volumes.

What is PolkaBridge?

PolkaBridge allows cross-chain compatibility between Polkadot and other blockchains. The network is fueled by the native PBR token that allows users to earn staking rewards, is used for running transactions on the PolkaBridge blockchain network, and is also used for participation in new projects. The PolkaBridge Launchpad allows new projects to seek funds on the network and allows users holding PBR tokens to invest in such promising new ventures.

There are a total of 100 million PBR tokens with 30% being allocated for ecosystem activities including research and development.

Should I buy PBR today?

The PolkaBridge token solves the problem of cross-chain compatibility as developers seek to deploy more projects on the Polkadot network. The PBR token is currently experiencing a strong rally and early adopters could be looking at healthy gains in the near future.

Below is the weekly chart for PBR that shows strong consolidation followed by a sudden spike in price. The PBR token could possibly 2X or even 5X from current levels if the momentum is sustained for another week.

PolkaBridge weekly chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.