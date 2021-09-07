MATPAD, the native token that powers MaticPad, an accelerator platform, has registered 200% gains in 24 hours

MaticPad has had a strong rally in the past 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.14, showing a strong recovery. The token might reach and break its all-time high (ATH) price of $0.39 if the current bull run continues for another week. The MATPAD token saw strong volumes with a total of $409,033 being traded, which shows rising whale interest. The token could possibly do a 2X or 3X from the current level if the bulls prevail for a little longer.

How & where to buy MaticPad in the UK and elsewhere

If you’re interested in purchasing crypto tokens, all you need to do is open a trading account on a broker/exchange site. Given the wealth of options available in the market today, selecting the right platform can be quite difficult for an amateur user. Avoid trading on decentralised exchanges (DEXs) as they are unregulated and risky.

For your benefit, we have selected two of the best platforms where you can register an account and start trading easily. You will need to submit your details such as name and email address and verify the account by submitting proper documentation to prove your residence and identity.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy MATPAD with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy MATPAD with Binance today

What is MaticPad?

MaticPad is a decentralised accelerator platform built on the Polygon network. It helps startups to raise funds easily and users can verify to ensure there are no surprising rug pulls. Given the decentralised nature of cryptocurrencies, projects frequently turn out to be scams and it is difficult for users to verify and ensure that a potential project is legitimate and will be run professionally. MaticPad aims to solve this problem by providing investors with greater say while funding projects.

Should I buy MATPAD today?

MaticPad has a strong use case and allows investors to remain directly involved in projects right from their inception stage. It also allows developers to seek funds without the involvement of any third party. As the cryptoverse develops and matures further, fundraising arguably needs to go the decentralised route.

The MATPAD token has had a strong rally and early adopters could be looking at another 200% gains from current price levels. The coin has shown a lot of potential and seems to have attracted the attention of whales.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.