The INT token that powers the INT platform’s Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem has joined the bull run with 44% gains in a day

The INT token powers the internet of things blockchain platform, which goes by the same name and has rallied with strong gains in a day. The INT token is currently trading at $0.028. The token has maintained this price level for a few hours now and the price could spike suddenly and possibly 2X or 3X if the bulls manage to prevail.

What is INT?

The INT token claims to be the one-stop solution for the internet of things ecosystem. It will provide solutions for various devices such as automobiles and also help in solving the problems currently plaguing the supply chain networks. The future technology will be powered by the IoT universe and INT tokens will play an important role in making our lives easy. The INT platform also plans to branch out into NFT and decentralised finance (DeFi) to diversify and not limit itself to a single sector.

Should I buy INT today?

The INT token has joined a strong rally with whales possibly accumulating this token in huge volumes. The price could possibly rally further in the short term if the current investor interest is retained. Early adopters of INT could possibly stand to gain good returns as the price is within the reach of most retail buyers.

Below is the weekly chart for INT that shows sudden spikes that could be signalling a further rise if the bull run continues. The coin has also seen healthy volumes which could mean that diamond hands are accumulating this token.

INT weekly chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.