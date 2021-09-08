The PCL token of the Peculium savings and investment platform has risen by 112% in 24 hours

The Peculium (PCL) token has announced its arrival with a strong rally spiking prices to 112% in a single day. The PCL token was trading at $0.005 at the time of writing. The coin’s price has seen a remarkable recovery and could well be on its way to another double if bulls manage to sustain the current momentum. The price has seen a rising trajectory coupled with a healthy increase in volumes, a sign of whales accumulating silently.

How & where to buy Peculium in the UK and elsewhere

Purchasing cryptocurrencies is easy and all you need to do is register a trading account with a broker/exchange platform. Select a platform after carefully evaluating its security and other features. Then provide a username, password and email address to open an account. Most reputed platforms will ask for account verification in line with the Know Your Customer (KYC) norms. You can submit a driving license and a utility bill to prove your identity and pass verification. The next and final step involves funding your account and you can start trading.

Decentralised exchanges are not regulated strictly and should be avoided especially by new investors. For your benefit, we have selected two of the best platforms where you can trade with ease.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy PCL with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy PCL with Binance today

What is Peculium?

Peculium is a savings and investment platform driven by algorithm trading. It allows even a layman to take advantage of superior returns by investing in crypto and other products. The service also plans to launch physical shops in Europe and Shanghai where users can buy/sell cryptocurrencies easily. AIEVE, the hallmark trading engine of Peculium, incorporates artificial intelligence and algorithm trading, and can analyse tons of market data within seconds.

Should I buy PCL today?

The Peculium token has seen a strong consolidation in the $0.002 price region followed by a sudden spike in volumes that resulted in the price shooting to $0.005. The early adopters of PCL could be looking at handsome returns if this rally continues for a little longer. Peculium aims to provide the ease of savings and investment in a well-built platform at the click of a button. As cryptocurrencies mature, more people will look to use them as trading assets to earn a regular source of income just like equities and other commodity instruments.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.