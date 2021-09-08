The LatamCash token was trading at $0.0022, with a record 116% rally in 24 hours

The LatamCash (LMCH) token joined the bull run with a 116% rise in 24 hours. The rally was accompanied by a rise in volumes taking the price of LMCH from $0.0009 to $0.002 within a day. The token is being accumulated in huge volumes which might trigger another rally for LMCH throughout the week. The token looks set to establishing new highs with a corresponding rise in trading volume.

How & where to buy LatamCash in the UK and elsewhere

You will require an account with a broker/exchange platform before you can start trading. To open an account, you will need to provide basic details such as a username, password and email address. Most platforms will ask for additional verification which can be done by submitting proof of identity and proof of residence documents. Decentralised platforms must be avoided as these are unregulated and you could lose all your funds in the event of a mishap.

Since it can be quite difficult for a new user to scour the market and select a suitable site for trading, we have shortlisted two of the best platforms where you can trade with ease and security.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy LMCH with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy LMCH with Binance today

What is LatamCash?

LatamCash is a banking and remittance provider aimed at the Latin American market. It seeks to provide easy banking services through cryptocurrencies. LatamCash plans to integrate with the Kaybo platform and launch gaming services shortly enabling access to 20 million users. It also plans to venture into NFT and DeFi markets with the launch of the KMON service.

Should I buy LMCH today?

The LatamCash token is currently in a bull cycle which might continue for another week if the current momentum can be sustained. The entry price is still within the reach of new and retail investors. Early adopters could stand to benefit in the long term from this token.

Below is the daily chart of LMCH that shows a strong rise after a consolidation period in the $0.0009 region.

LMCH daily chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.