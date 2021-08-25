Permission coin is up by 183% today, with an airdrop scheduled for three days’ time building excitement

Permission Coin (ASK) is flying mid-week, with a 183% daily gain preceding Saturday’s upcoming airdrop. The project, which aims to help users safeguard their personal data from surveillance while monetising the parts they choose to share, is one of the top-performing coins today and is looking to break out back towards highs reached earlier this year.

What is Permission Coin?

Permission Coin is a privacy-based cryptocurrency project that aims to help internet users safeguard their personal data from the prying eyes of big tech companies, while simultaneously helping advertisers reach a more engaged audience and make the most of their marketing spending.

Users can opt-in to share their data on the Permission.io platform, where they can then engage with adverts voluntarily to earn ASK coins. Permission.io also offers a browser extension that helps to create a seamless user experience.

Should I buy ASK today?

Permission Coin is currently priced at $0.004569. This is a very low cost per unit for a project with such obvious market potential and use cases. With an airdrop coming on Saturday, new users could potentially be pulled into the Permission.io ecosystem, which might lead to a price increase due to increased demand.

Day-traders could also look to ASK today, with most of the crypto market posting losses over the last 24 hours. The stellar performance of Permission Coin makes it a standout candidate for scalp trades.

This article is informational only — none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.