Where to buy Marginswap: MFI is up 800% this week

Marginswap has been unstoppable this week, with MFI creeping back towards its $3.93 all-time high

Marginswap (MFI) is a rising star in the world of decentralised finance (DeFi), allowing users to perform cross-margin swaps using the aggregated liquidity of Uniswap and SushiSwap. The MFI token is performing well this week as well, with an 800% increase over the last 7 days.

To learn more about Marginswap

What is Marginswap?

Marginswap is a cross-margin swaps platform that uses aggregated liquidity from Uniswap and SushiSwap, two of the biggest names in the DeFi space. But what does all of this mean? Cross-margin swaps allow users to deposit collateral and then borrow extra funds (up to 5x leverage) to swap more capital than they actually own. Although this does increase risk, it also massively increases the potential rewards for well-time trades. Marginswap plugs into both DEXs, meaning that users have access to the liquidity pools of both at the same time—two are always better than one. The MFI token itself allows users to participate in governance votes, and also to receive exchanges fees via staking.

Should I buy MFI today?

Given its use case, it’s very possible that Marginswap will become one of the most popular products in the DeFi space over the coming months and years. It combines the liquidity of Uniswap and SushiSwap (and also Pangolin) and adds a cross-margin leverage feature on top. This gives the project the potential to overtake the leading DEXs. MFI is also performing very well in the market this week, with an 800% increase over 7 days. If this momentum to the upside can be sustained, then a run at a new all-time high is on the cards. Yesterday the price scraped $3, setting up a base to challenge for a new high above $3.93. If the wider market moves back into the green, then positive sentiment could fuel such a rally.

This article is informational only — none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.