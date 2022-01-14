PolySwarm is one of today’s biggest gainers, having added 65% to its value in the last 24 hours. Its current market rank by market cap is 295 with a 24-hour trading volume of just over $84 million.

This article will give you all the details about PolySwarm, if it’s worth investing in, and the best places to buy PolySwarm tokens.

Top places to buy PolySwarm now

As NCT is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase NCT using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy NCT right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

We suggest eToro because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for NCT

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including NCT.

What is PolySwarm?

PolySwarm (NCT) is a cybersecurity company that helps users, enterprises and corporate security teams detect and gather intelligence on new and emerging malware.

PolySwarm crowdsources competing security software from antivirus companies and specialized security experts to expand large enterprises’ coverage and protection against cyber threats.

Suppliers are economically rewarded based on accuracy. Rewards are in PolySwarm’s token Nectar (NCT), which runs on the Ethereum blockchain.

Should I buy PolySwarm today?

PolySwarm can be a lucrative investment, but it’s prone to unexpected price swings. Do research on the company issuing it and read analyses of the coin’s price movements before you decide to invest in it.

PolySwarm price prediction

Wallet Investor has a negative outlook on PolySwarm. They believe Nectar can be a bad, high-risk one-year investment option. Its price will not increase, so an investment made now may be devalued in the future.

PolySwarm on social media