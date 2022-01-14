Early on the morning of January 14, Tesla started accepting Dogecoin as payment for some of its products in its online shop. Dogecoin has been gaining on this news for the last few days.

This short guide has everything you need to know about Dogecoin, including where the best deals on Dogecoin are at the moment.

What is Dogecoin?

Dogecoin was created as the friendlier and more approachable analog to Bitcoin. That isn’t the only difference; it also differs from Bitcoin's proof-of-work protocol in its use of Scrypt technology.

Dogecoin has a block time of 1 minute and the total supply is uncapped, which means that there is no limit to the number of Dogecoin that can be mined. You can mine Dogecoin either solo or by joining a mining pool.

A Doge miner can mine the digital currency on Windows, Mac or Linux, or with a GPU. As of 2014, you can also mine Litecoin in the same process of mining Dogecoin, as the processes were merged.

Should I buy Dogecoin today?

Dogecoin is the most valuable meme coin, but still a meme coin and prone to extreme price fluctuations as such. A simple tweet from a crypto meme lord like Musk can impact its value. Before you decide to invest in it, study the market and be prepared for the unexpected.

Dogecoin price prediction

Crowd Wisdom recommends buying now. They expect Dogecoin to trade in the range of $0.16 and $0.20 in the next few hours. Their current outlook is positive. This year, Dogecoin will change hands for at least $0.08 and a maximum of $1.

