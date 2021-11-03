Where to buy Sand, native token of the amazing Sandbox game

At the moment, Sandbox is available on popular exchanges like Gemini, Crypto.com and Binance. If you choose Binance, you’ll have to wait for them to approve your account before you can start trading. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy Sandbox, read on – this guide is just for you.

Top places to buy token now

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy SAND with Binance today

What is SAND token

SAND is the native token of Sandbox, a monetized virtual world built around games, land plots, and other in-game assets. The developers of Sandbox wanted to make a game not unlike Roblox and Minecraft, where users would have full ownership of their creations using NFTs. The Sand token is used by players to transact in these NFTs on the Sandbox marketplace.

Should I buy SAND token today?

Sand is a high-risk investment with a short history, which has seen great volatility. Due to its low market cap, buying it at the right time could make you a pretty penny. Keep in mind the token’s performance is dependent on the game, so for its value to keep rising, it needs a lot of paying players.

SAND price prediction

According to some sources, SAND might reach as much as $5 by the end of the year and $6.5 by the end of 2022.

SAND on social media

https://twitter.com/thesandboxgame?lang=en