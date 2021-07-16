Where to buy Streamr crypto online: DATA coin on the rise again

Streamr (DATA) coin is one of today’s trending cryptocurrency assets. However, at present, there are few clear online guides explaining the key information that investors and traders need to know about the project; that is where this article comes in. Scroll down to find out what you need to know.

Find out everything you need to know about Streamr DATA coin in this guide. We cover what the project is, how it works, and whether or not you should invest right now. In addition, we provide a Streamr crypto price prediction to help you understand where we are in the current market cycle.

Before we get into any of that, we want to help those of you who want to buy Streamr coin immediately. Our team of analysts have been hard at work testing all of the top options, and you can find their list of the best places to buy, sell and trade Streamr DATA coin in the section below.

How & where to buy Streamr tokens online

The following two options are the best platforms to buy and sell Streamr crypto coin online. They have low fees, quality user interfaces and unique features that set them apart from the competition.

Simply click on one of the links to sign up. Then, deposit funds and purchase the number of coins you want:

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy DATA with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy DATA with Binance today

What is Streamr DATA coin?

Streamr is a cryptocurrency project that was founded in 2017, and DATA is the platform’s native token. It is a distributed open-source project with a single primary goal: to build strong decentralised infrastructure for real-time data. This will be achieved by implementing a global peer-to-peer network to replace the traditional centralised message brokers.

Through cryptography, a real-time data toolkit, a messaging network and a data marketplace, Streamr intends to enable data sharing for all, from businesses, to crowd sellers, to smart cities.

Should I buy Streamr DATA coin?

If you buy into the data sharing macro story, and believe Streamr can bring about a blockchain revolution, buying now and holding for the long term could result in significant rewards.

However, make sure you are cognisant of the high risks and take your time to conduct your own extensive research first.

Streamr price prediction 2021

Here is our DATA price prediction: $0.17 this year, and up to $0.40 within 5 years.