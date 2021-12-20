You can now buy OKB, the perpetually rising coin: here’s where

The live OKB price today is $33 with a 24-hour trading volume of $412 million. OKB is up 4% in the last 24 hours. Look no farther than this guide to find out all about OKB, including what it is, can it be a profitable investment, and whether you should buy it now.

Top places to buy OKB now

As OKB is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase OKB using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy OKB right now, follow these steps:

What is OKB?

OKB is a cryptocurrency released by the OK Blockchain Foundation and Maltese crypto exchange, OKEx. The exchange is one of the largest in the world and currently ranks third in liquidity, fourth in trading volume, and provides a wide selection of trading pairs. OKEx is similar in many aspects to the cryptocurrency exchange giant Binance, but there are a few key differences. The OKEx platform has its own cloud mining service, and the company has a more focused reach in providing options trading for users. Meanwhile, Binance strives to offer a broad range of crypto services globally.

Should I buy OKB today?

OKB can be a profitable investment, but take all advice with caution and never invest more than you can afford to lose.

OKB price prediction

Wallet Investor predicts the OKB price can go up to $43 in one year, making it a profitable investment with revenue potential of +31% in one year. In five years, OKB may be worth as much as $106.

