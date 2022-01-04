The live Saitama price today is $7.57e-8 with a 24-hour trading volume of $80.9 million. Saitama is up 48% in the last 24 hours. If you want to know what Saitama is, if it’s worth buying, and the best places to buy Saitama, look no farther than this short guide.

Top places to buy Saitama now

As SAITAMA is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase SAITAMA using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy SAITAMA right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for SAITAMA

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including SAITAMA.

What is Saitama?

Saitama is a community-driven token and platform that wants to develop solutions to educate the next generation of investors and make crypto simple and safe for everyone. According to its whitepaper, it focuses on Gen Z investors, 93% of whom feel confused or frustrated when it comes to finance. Saitama’s vision is to provide them with content that teaches how money works while they invest, thereby opening opportunities for wealth creation. To achieve that, Saitama plans to develop its own ecosystem, including a marketplace, a smart wallet, an NFT-based launchpad platform, and a multi-channel content platform.

Saitama is currently in stage 3 of 5 in its roadmap. It further plans to launch a marketing campaign on TikTok and Twitter to raise awareness and reach 100,000 holders. That will likely go hand in hand with launching parts of its ecosystem. In its final stage, Saitama pledges to donate to student bodies and educational charities.

Should I buy Saitama today?

Meme coins like Saitama can be particularly volatile. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are cases in point. While Saitama shows great promise, it can reverse its rapid gains very easily. Read price predictions and do market research before you decide to invest in it.

Saitama price prediction

YouTuber Active Investors predict Saitama might explode in the next few years. They suggest that the novel burning mechanism can result in thousandfold price growth in just two years. To make this possible, more tokens need to be burned, so more transactions must take place.

