You can now buy VeChain: here’s where

VeChain is a well-established token with a history. Its trading volume is up 33.24% today, but it enjoys consistent growth. Here are some of the best places to buy it today.

Top places to buy VET now

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy VET with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy VET with Binance today

What is VET?

VET is a blockchain-powered supply chain platform, which was started in 2015 and launched the following year. It aims to use IoT tech and distributed governance to create an ecosystem which solves some of the major problems with supply chain management. VeChain also uses the VTHO token to create and manage value based on its VeChainThor public blockchain.

VET aims to improve traceability, efficiency, and transparency of supply chains while giving individual users more control and reducing costs.

Should I buy VET today?

VeChain is unique in numerous ways. Rather than being a blockchain of all things, it utilizes a customized approach to develop its structure. It can also combine centralization with decentralization. Users love its transparent information flows, high-speed transfers, and highly efficient collaboration. We believe it is a good investment.

VET price prediction

According to CoinQuora and if the bullish trend continues, VeChain will reach $2 by the end of 2022. In the first half of 2022, it could even reach $2.50. Then, its value will taper off, but no major drops are expected. Considering the upcoming developments, $2 is a feasible value in the near future. In 2023, it could reach $4.

VET on social media