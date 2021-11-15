Where to buy Shiba Inu, the adorable pup that made history

Also informally referred to as the Shiba Token, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is an Ethereum based meme cryptocurrency that was launched in August 2020 as a ‘Dogecoin Killer’. Here’s where you can buy it today.

What is SHIB?

SHIB was among the first of many low-value dog-themed crypto meme coins that were introduced with the main purpose of drawing investors who missed the opportunity of making money off Dogecoin when it rallied in May this year.

Should I buy SHIB today?

Before you go ahead and make your first Shiba Inu purchase, make sure that you pay attention to certain important considerations. Never invest more than you can afford to lose.

SHIB price prediction

Shiba Inu’s downward spiral continues. Its trading volume is down 29.55% today, but its market cap is showing a very slight increase. According to Wallet Investor, Shiba might reach $0.000080 in a year's time. Coin Price Forecast predicts it will hit $0.00022170 by the end of this year and $0.00025540 in mid-2022. It will probably never reach $1.

