The verification feature is a partnership between Adobe and NFT provider Rarible.

Adobe is entering the NFT marketplace via a partnership on a project likely to see the global tech company contribute towards digital verification of various items created on the company’s many platforms.

The new feature, dubbed “Content Credentials”, is a collaboration with Rarible, a burgeoning marketplace for non-fungible token (NFT) content.

As well as verifying ownership of the digital content, the feature’s functionality will provide additional protection to an item's metadata.

In an announcement posted on its blog page, Rarible said that the Content Credentials feature is set for beta testing. The main goal at this level is to see whether content creators can quickly and securely verify ownership of items created via Photoshop, Stock, and Behance.

The NFT feature is designed to help collectors determine whether “the wallet used to create an asset was indeed the same one used to mint [it],” Rarible explained in the blog post.

NFT attribution will be easier

When a creator wishes to mint an NFT, one way of ensuring seamless attribution is to add a crypto address. The address appears publicly alongside the Content Credentials metadata as part of the NFTs credentials.

There’s also an option to link social media accounts, which helps potential buyers that the content is legit and attributable to the creator.

According to Rarible, the partnership with Adobe is meant to have the verification feature available globally, with this made possible as more and more partners join the the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI). Founded in 2019, CAI seeks to use digital verification mechanisms to curb misinformation and theft.

There are more than 375 companies and platforms under the CAI membership, with top names on the list including Microsoft, BBC, Getty Images, and Nikon.

“We are looking forward to working together as part of the CAI to fight misinformation with attribution and verifiable truth of content,” Rarible said in its statement.