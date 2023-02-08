The Algorand Foundation has partnered T-Hub and Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA) in India.

The partnerships form part of Algorand’s blockchain and Web3 investment goals in the country and globally.

Algorand is looking to support local projects focused on high-impact blockchain solutions.

Algorand Foundation is looking to boost growth across Web3 in India, one of the countries with the largest cryptocurrency communities in the world.

In a press release seen by CoinJournal, the foundation that’s helping to grow the Algorand blockchain says they have sealed several major partnerships across India.

Algorand’s Web3 goals for India’s growing population

The partnerships are part of Algorand’s blockchain investment roadmap amid the growing adoption of Web3 products, the Algorand Foundation noted, revealing one of the partnerships is with top India-based innovation hub T-Hub.

The goal, according to the announcement, is to tap into blockchain technology to help offer employment and other solutions to India as it moves towards becoming the most populous country in the world.

As noted, T-Hub counts over 600 corporate partners, a brand magnate that includes names such as Intel, Meta, AWS and Microsoft among others. Algorand hopes to leverage the partnership to support projects looking to build high-impact and scalable blockchain solutions.

“The partnerships we are formalizing this week with India’s most respected institutions and organizations are reflective of the reliability, scalability and real world utility of Algorand’s blockchain technology,” said Anil Kakani, the India Country Head at the Algorand Foundation.

Algorand’s mission in India and around the world is to enhance sustainability, Kakani added, with the focus being on improving access to key services. These include education, financial services and health care – goals that can be greatly advanced through critical applications across Web3.

Other partnerships Algorand Foundation announced are with the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad, Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA), the Indian School of Business and the Clinton Global Initiative.

Notably, Algorand is now the technology partner of the Global Resilience Fund, a $50 million fund from the Clinton Foundation.