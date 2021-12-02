Aureo is down 15% in 24 hours: here’s where to buy Aureo

Aureo has struggled with recent losses, but the overwhelming majority of predictions point to a speedy and beautiful recovery. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy Aureo, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy Aureo now

As AUR is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase AUR using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy AUR right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

We suggest eToro because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for AUR

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including AUR.

What is Aureo?

Age Of Cryptology (AOC), a Play & Earn ecosystem deployed on the Binance Smart Chain, features a utility token, Aureo. This functions as the main game currency. AOC combines thrills and entertainment with blockchain technology capabilities. Every asset is an NFT in this game, allowing players to be the sole owners of that asset and to have full control over it.

Should I buy Aureo today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

Aureo price prediction

According to Wallet Investor, the price of 1 AUR will reach $4.6 in 2026, 10x what it is now. If you put in $100 in Aureo now, you can expect to have $1,000 in 5 years.

Aureo on social media