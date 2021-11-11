Litherium (LITH) is a BSC-based token that’s up 984% in the last 24 hours. The live Litherium price today is $0.48 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.2 million. Here is everything else you need to know before you decide whether to buy it.

Top places to buy LITH now

Pancake Swap

What is LITH

Litherium is built on a unique proposition: creating a currency model that allows retail investors to subvert the traditional asset investment in lithium concentrate. To make an investment in new energy consumable lithium concentrate, users don’t need to do anything except buy Litherium. They don’t have to worry about the risks and potential issues associated with traditional futures assets such as trading, storage, holding, and transfer.

Should I buy LITH today?

LITH is a new, unique token that experienced a recent surge. It doesn’t really have a history. It is quite promising. Still, if you decide on this novel investment, make sure you don’t spend more than you can afford to lose.

LITH price prediction

LITH has undergone a slight decline since hitting an all-time high yesterday, but it’s expected to rise gradually with time. Because of how new the token is, it’s difficult to make a long-term price prediction as of this moment. LITH might reach $0.75 by the end of the year according to some optimistic analysts.

LITH on social media