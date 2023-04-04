Cerus Markets Launches Revolutionary Platform for Crypto Derivatives Trading

Labuan, Malaysia, April 4th, 2023, Chainwire

On 4th April 2023, Cerus Markets announced the launch of its new platform for easy, safe, and innovative crypto derivatives trading. Founded by industry veterans, Cerus Markets plans to revolutionize the way people trade cryptocurrencies.

The Next Evolution in Crypto

Cerus Markets is proud to introduce Non-Deliverable Crypto contracts (NDC’s) as the most advantageous and innovative way to trade cryptocurrencies. For the first time ever, traders can now invest in cryptocurrencies versus the world’s largest companies such as TSLA, AAPL, GOOG, equity indexes like the DOW and DAX, and even versus commodities including Gold, Silver, and Crude Oil- all with zero fees. NDCs also provide investors with up to 100:1 leverage and the ability to go long and short any cryptocurrency.

About Cerus Markets

Established in 2022, Cerus Markets Limited is authorized and regulated by the Labuan Financial Service Authority, Malaysia. Cerus is a multi-asset broker that offers over 200 instruments paired with cryptocurrencies through its innovative product – Non-Deliverable Crypto contracts (NDC’s).

Cerus Markets believes in empowering traders of all levels with easy and affordable access to the market. Their platform stands out from traditional brokers by not charging entry fees and allowing trading of a wide range of digital assets starting from just $50.

Moreover, traders can benefit from leverage up to 100:1 and a 100% bonus on their first deposit, further enhancing their trading experience.

Visit cerusmarkets.com to learn more about Cerus Markets and its offerings.

Contact

Marketing Director, Veronica Imasheva, Cerus Markets, [email protected]