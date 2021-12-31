The live Cosmos price today is $31.75 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.14 billion. Cosmos is up 13.60% in the last 24 hours. If you want to know more about Cosmos and ATOM, its native token, like where to buy ATOM, look no farther than this quick and informative guide.

What is ATOM?

Cosmos is described by its creators as a network that solves some of the biggest problems in the blockchain industry, such as costly and unscalable protocols. It aims to be the antidote to PoW protocols, which are cumbersome, costly, unscalable, and damaging to the environment, by making an ecosystem of connected blockchains available.

The other targets include making blockchain technology easier for developers through a modular framework simplifying decentralized apps.

Should I buy ATOM today?

Read at least several price predictions and ATOM analyses before deciding to invest in it and never buy more than you can afford to lose.

ATOM price prediction

Gov Capital is very bullish on ATOM, predicting its price will more than double in 1 year, reaching $67. Their 5 year ATOM forecast is $345.

ATOM on social media