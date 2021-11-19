ETERNAL, the mining power game token: Where to buy ETERNAL

ETERNAL is a token from CryptoMines, which is trading for $353 today. Its trading volume was just under $103 million in the last 24 hours. In that same period, ETERNAL gained 42%. Do we have your interest piqued? Here’s where you can buy it today.

Top places to buy ETERNAL now

As ETERNAL is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase ETERNAL using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy ETERNAL right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy BNB on a regulated exchange or broker, like Binance ›

We suggest Binance because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your BNB to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the SushiSwap DEX

Head to SushiSwap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your BNB for ETERNAL

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including ETERNAL.

What is ETERNAL?

CryptoMines is a Play to Earn NFT game where players progress by gaining mining power. The more they have, the more options become available to them. At the same time, challenges get harder. The rewards are also bigger. Mining power depends on how many workers you've minted and hired. Players buy spaceships to hire and transport workers to the chosen destination.

Should I buy ETERNAL today?

ETERNAL can be a profitable investment option, seeing as play to earn NFT games face no shortage of popularity. Before you decide to buy the token, analyze the market carefully and don’t spend more than you can afford to lose.

ETERNAL price prediction

Wallet Investor predicts CryptoMines’ token will reach the whopping $4,608 in 2026. A 5-year investment would yield a profit of 1,206%. If you invest $100 now, it could rally to $1306 in 2026.

