Floki revealed the strategic partnership on Twitter and via a Medium post on Tuesday.

Binance Pay becomes Floki’s main crypto payments provider and will aid in a campaign to boost adoption of the merchandise store Floki Shop.

Customers can now buy items from the merch store using funds in the Binance Pay account.

Floki Inu has struck a strategic partnership with crypto payments provider Binance Pay, the cryptocurrency platform announced.

Binance Pay is a payments feature in the Binance ecosystem. Floki, on the other hand, is popularly referred to as “the people’s cryptocurrency”, and its native token FLOKI was inspired by top meme coins such as Shiba Inu (SHIB).

Floki partners Binance Pay

Per a Medium post the Floki team published on Tuesday, Binance Pay is now Floki’s official digital assets payments service provider. The Binance app payments feature will provide crypto payments for Floki Shop, a newly launched Floki merchandise store from where people can buy unique items, including fashion pieces.

#FLOKI HAS FORMED A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH #BINANCE PAY! Binance Pay is the main crypto payment solution we will be using for Floki’s new merch store, Shop Floki! Shop Floki will go live and start taking orders on the 19th of January, by 8PM UTC.https://t.co/b2Xgno8tS0 pic.twitter.com/8DX9QcJU8x — FLOKI (@RealFlokiInu) January 17, 2023

With this partnership, Floki will also work with Binance Pay to boost further adoption of the merch store. According to details in the announcement, the two companies will look to achieve this via a strategic and coordinated marketing campaign.

Specifically, Binance Pay will feature the Floki store campaign on the payment provider’s homepage for a month. It will also include push notifications to millions of Binance Pay’s users across the globe, Floki added in the announcement.

Binance Pay allows for borderless and secure user-to-user crypto payments, with customers able to access the service from within the Binance app.