Floki partners with Binance Pay to boost Floki Shop adoption
$MCADE presale is now live!
Start
$MCADE presale is now live!
Start
Home Latest Cryptocurrency News Floki partners with Binance Pay to boost Floki Shop adoption

Floki partners with Binance Pay to boost Floki Shop adoption

By Benson Toti - min read
  • Floki revealed the strategic partnership on Twitter and via a Medium post on Tuesday.
  • Binance Pay becomes Floki’s main crypto payments provider and will aid in a campaign to boost adoption of the merchandise store Floki Shop.
  • Customers can now buy items from the merch store using funds in the Binance Pay account.

Floki Inu has struck a strategic partnership with crypto payments provider Binance Pay, the cryptocurrency platform announced

Binance Pay is a payments feature in the Binance ecosystem. Floki, on the other hand, is popularly referred to as “the people’s cryptocurrency”, and its native token FLOKI was inspired by top meme coins such as Shiba Inu (SHIB).

Floki partners Binance Pay

Per a Medium post the Floki team published on Tuesday,  Binance Pay is now Floki’s official digital assets payments service provider. The Binance app payments feature will provide crypto payments for Floki Shop, a newly launched Floki merchandise store from where people can buy unique items, including fashion pieces.

With this partnership, Floki will also work with Binance Pay to boost further adoption of the merch store. According to details in the announcement, the two companies will look to achieve this via a strategic and coordinated marketing campaign.

Specifically, Binance Pay will feature the Floki store campaign on the payment provider’s homepage for a month. It will also include push notifications to millions of Binance Pay’s users across the globe, Floki added in the announcement.

Binance Pay allows for borderless and secure user-to-user crypto payments, with customers able to access the service from within the Binance app.

Share this article
Categories
Business
Tags
Binance
Crypto adoption
Crypto payments
Continue loading
We use cookies to personalise content & ads, provide social media features and offer you a better experience. By continuing to browse the site or clicking "Continue" you are consenting to the use of cookies on this website.