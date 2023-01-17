Polygon announced the scheduled hard fork had succeeded on Tuesday, 17 January, 2023.

The software upgrades will help address the issue of gas-fee spikes and potentially disruptive chain reorganizations.

Polygon is looking at other technical upgrades such as zkEVM and parallelization as the team eyes further improvements to the network.

Polygon, the Web3 infrastructure platform built on Ethereum, has successfully completed its scheduled mainnet upgrade, according to an announcement from the team behind the blockchain project.

Upgrade to help boost Polygon performance

The proof-of-stake (PoS) upgrade is a hard fork that the community approved in a recent vote, with the implementation aimed at reducing gas fees spikes on the Ethereum scaling solution. With the hard fork it means that although the network could still see spiking gas fees during peak demand sessions, this will now more likely mirror Ethereum’s current gas dynamics.

According to the Polygon team, the upgrade will smooth out any gas fee spikes and allow for seamless interaction with the chain.

The software update is also meant to address chain reorganizations, or “reorgs”, which can impact transaction finality and be disruptive to the chain.

Polygon highlighted the above proposals in a post published on 12 January.

Alongside the completed hard fork that is set to boost network performance and predictability, there are longer-term targets still aimed at making the blockchain protocol ideal for a growing community of users. These will include technical upgrades such as parallelization and Polygon zkEVM being worked on.

Major Web3 projects such as Uniswap and Aave are on the Polygon PoS chain, along with thousands of other decentralised applications (dApps). The chain has registered more than 207 million unique addresses and processed over 2.3 billion transactions.