Shiba Inu makes 20% jump after listing on Upbit

At press time, Shiba Inu was trading at $0.00001233.

Upbit now allows users to trade SHIB against won.

Upbit is the most popular crypto exchange in South Korea.

SHIB’s bullish trend has been gaining momentum by the day as more and more developments about Shiba Inu continue unfolding.

It started with the announcement about the Bugatti Group partnership which added more weight to the already bullish trend that set the price of SHIB towards $0.00001. Then came the recent announcement about the upcoming and much-anticipated Shibarium Beta launch that sent SHIB past $0.00001.

Listing on Upbit

As if all that is not enough, Upbit, the most popular cryptocurrency exchange in South Korea has announced listing the SHIB token and allowing its users to trade it against the won, South Korea’s national currency. The listing has pushed the price of SHIB above $0.000012.

In addition to Shiba Inu, Upbit also added GALA which will be available for trading against Bitcoin (BTC).

Besides South Korea, Upbit has grown to become the biggest crypto trading platform in Southeast Asia, besides temporarily suspending Stellar (XLM) deposits and withdrawals last week. Two weeks ago, the exchange also signed a partnership with Italian football club Napoli SSC to see the Upbit logo feature on the back of the club’s shirts.

SHIB now among top traded crypto

As Shiba Inu approaches crucial zones that may trigger a bull run towards $0.00002 SHIB has entered the list of top-selling tokens, top traced cryptocurrencies, and top purchased tokens according to data from Whalestats.

Whales also seem to be rushing to accumulate Shiba Inu tokens; something that may signal they have confidence in the token rising higher this year. In addition to Ether (ETH), ETH whales hold about 505.52 billion Shiba Inu tokens worth about $6 million. This has placed SHIB among the most preferred cryptocurrencies among the top 100 Ethereum whales.