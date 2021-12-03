After GxChain 2.0 pumped the price of GxChain, there has been no end to its gains. It is trading for $4.44 today with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.5 billion. GXChain is up 589% in the last 24 hours. If you believe its price will keep increasing, here’s where to buy GXChain now.

Top places to buy GXChain now

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy GXC with eToro today

What is GXChain?

GXChain is a fundamental blockchain for the global data economy, designed to build a trusted data internet of value. Benefiting from DPoS based Graphene underlying architecture, GXChain possesses functions including G-ID, GVM, BaaS, and Blockcity, which are convenient for application development. GXChain based DApp-Blockcity has reportedly more than two million verified users and provides data for other DApps and strategic partners. GXChain launched a decentralized data marketplace and serves hundreds of Chinese enterprises.

Should I buy GXChain today?

A few days ago, the token gained more than 200%. Today, it’s almost gained 600%. The bullish trend may continue for it. Study the market carefully before you invest because the trend can turn bearish without prior indication.

GXChain price prediction

Digital Coin Price predicts a bullish price trajectory. In 1 year, they believe the coin could reach as much as $8.34, almost twice what it’s worth now. In 2 years, the price of GXChain might reach $9. In 2024, they estimate it will trade for $13. In 2025, the forecast is down to $12. It will start gaining again in 2026, reaching $16.45.

GXChain on social media