Harmony (ONE) has seen a brutal last seven days. The coin has quite literally tanked, but we have started to see some recovery coming. But are these gains short-lived, or are we going to see a more sustained surge in the coming days? Some analysis here below but first, some highlights:

Harmony (ONE) had declined by over 20% over the last 7 days but has since pared some of those losses.

At press time, the coin was trading $0.1948, up by about 6% over the last 24 hours.

For any bullish outbreak to come through, ONE must overcome the crucial resistance zone of $0.225.

Data Source: Tradingview

Harmony (ONE) – Price analysis and prediction

The daily 24-hour surge reported by Harmony (ONE) is quite robust. The coin is up 6 % albeit it remains in the red over the week after a torrid 7-day period. But despite this upward climb, the indicators suggest that ONE still remains in bearish territory.

For starters, the coin is already below its 200-day SMA of $0.2. We are looking to see if the token can actually recover that important threshold. It will also need to surge past the $0.22 resistance if we are to see a sustained bullish run. But if this doesn’t happen, Harmony (ONE) will fall back to its next support zone of $0.163.

Is it the right time to buy Harmony (ONE)

The crypto market crash that we saw in January this year meant that most coins have dropped and dropped further. ONE is not any different. The dip is real, and this offers the perfect chance for investors who have always wanted to get in on the cheap.

Besides, the underlying fundamentals that back Harmony (ONE) are all quite decent. For investors looking into the future, this is one token you cannot afford to ignore.