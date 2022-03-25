Nomad Exiles is launching an IDO on PolkaBridge on March 26, and, what’s more, the coin was recently listed on Kucoin. Thanks to these developments, it’s added 42% to its value in the last 24 h.

Look no further than this short article to learn everything you need to know about PolkaBridge, if it’s a good investment and the best places to buy PolkaBridge now.

Top places to buy PolkaBridge now

As PBR is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase PBR using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy PBR right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for PBR

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including PBR.

What is PolkaBridge?

PolkaBridge is designed to act as the main bridge between Polkadot and other blockchains. This decentralized cross-chain protocol plans to introduce DeFi-supporting features in tandem with bridging services.

The PBR token is its native asset, which is required to transact on the network and for staking rewards. Other uses include as staking collateral, for participation in the Launchpad IDOs, for prediction and lending purposes, and as a base asset for cross-chain swaps.

Should I buy PolkaBridge today?

Any investment decision you make should be based on your market expertise, your attitude to risk, and the features and spread of your portfolio.

PolkaBridge price prediction

GOV Capital is very bullish on PolkaBridge. They predict it will trade for as much as $2.44 a year from now. To compare, it’s currently worth $0.44. In five years, they forecast a price of $25.43 for the token.

