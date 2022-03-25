Quant recently announced a new release: Overledger 2.2.2, which delivers innovative second-tier smart contract capacities to manage accounts and mint and burn tokens.

If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy Quant, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy Quant now

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy QNT with Binance today

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy QNT with eToro today Disclaimer

What is Quant?

Quant launched almost four years ago with the mission to connect networks and blockchains globally without reducing network interoperability and efficiency. It created the first blockchain operating system, becoming the first platform to resolve the issue with interoperability.

Quant uses the Overledger Network, whose 2.2.2 version they just released. It was developed as an OS distributed ledger technology, linking various blockchain networks. Quant bills itself as the first OS to be built for blockchains.

Quant aims to close the gap between different blockchains by leveraging Overledger. This network is the backbone of the project. Quant is sure Overledger will serve as the ecosystem on which the future digital economy ecosystem will grow.

Should I buy Quant today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never make any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

Quant price prediction

CoinQuora predicts Quant will run along with the bulls, passing its all-time high of $428. Digital Coin Price predicts the QNT token will pass $170 by the end of this year.

Quant on social media