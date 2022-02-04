Immutable X describes itself as the first layer-two scaling solution for NFTs on Ethereum. The token has lost 4% today, but its gains stand at 18% over the past 7 days. Is it time to buy the dip? This short guide gives the answer; you’ll learn more about IMX and the best places to buy IMX now.

Top places to buy IMX now

As IMX is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase IMX using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy IMX right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

We suggest eToro because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for IMX

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including IMX.

What is IMX?

According to Immutable X, its blockchain does away with Ethereum’s limitations like low scalability, a poor user experience, illiquidity, and a slow developer experience.

Instead, users benefit from instant trading and massive scalability while enjoying zero gas fees for minting and trading NFTs without compromising user or asset security.

To achieve that, Immutable X is built with STARK zk-rollups, thanks to which users can create and distribute assets like ERC-20 and ERC-721 tokens on a massive scale.

According to Gods Unchained director Chris Clay, Immutable X allows the game to implement a new meta-system that was previously impossible. In this fashion, Immutable X aims to create a world-class experience for users and developers alike.

Should I buy IMX today?

IMX can be a very lucrative investment. However, do explore the market and read at least several price predictions before committing to one. The downturn might continue.

IMX price prediction

Tech News Leader is very bullish on IMX. They predict it can go up to as much as $7.04 in 1 year, more than twice its current value. IMX will be worth $19.78 in 5 years and $126.83 in 10 years.

