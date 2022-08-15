The broader cryptocurrency market has underperformed over the last 24 hours, but Infinity Skies has rallied by more than 200% during that period.

ISKY, the native coin of the Infinity Skies ecosystem, is up by 200% in the last 24 hours. Thus, making it one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies in the entire crypto market. By contrast, Bitcoin is down by 1.5% today and is trading above $24k per coin. Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, is also down by nearly 4% today and is now trading just above $1,900.

ISKY’s ongoing rally can be attributed to several factors. Community engagement has increased over the past 24 hours, thanks to the ongoing competition. The Infinity Skies team has $5,000 up for grabs for the best castle builders within its community.

The New Demo is LIVE 👑 Let's Celebrate 🎊🎊 5,000 USD is up for grabs for the best castle builders out there! 🏰🏝️ Full details in the link below! 👇👇https://t.co/rXyHHaPMaO #airdrop #Competition #Play2Earn #InfinitySkies #gamedev pic.twitter.com/hF8gBGHLBC — Infinity Skies (@Inf_Skies) July 29, 2022

The Infinity Skies builders have created some interesting castles, and this has improved the general community engagements.

Finally my @Inf_Skies Castle is complete! Really enjoyed the update. Everyone is Welcome to visit and to explore my castle & I will be more than happy to provide the Castle Tour as well!🏰 Look forward seeing you @ my castle. User: Maya. pic.twitter.com/nkARCpukL7 — Maya (@_mayayaxo) August 7, 2022

Another reason behind the ongoing rally is the imminent launch of Infinity Skies’ staking pool. The staking pool would make it easier for users to stake their tokens and earn rewards for doing so.

The Infinity Skies team is also participating in the ongoing Battle of the DApps hosted by BSCNews. In Battle of the Dapps, 9 projects on BNB Chain compete in a community-decided event to be crowned King of the Dapps.

Infinity Skies is competing against eight other decentralised applications, including Floki, GMR, EverRise, Hypermine, DG Pals, Ten Finance, Mogul Productions, and XWG Games.

Finally, another reason why Infinity Skies is rallying today is the upcoming land sale within the ecosystem. The land sale event will allow people to own a piece of the Infinity Skies ecosystem, allowing them to build amazing structures and castles.