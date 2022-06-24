Interview with Decred Project Lead Jake Yocom-Piatt

The CoinJournal podcast sat down with Jake Yocomm-Piatt, who formerly worked on Bitcoin before fleeing to co-found Decred, which is now a top 100 coin.

Our discussion meandered through the topics of Bitcoin, self-sovereignty, and Central Bank issued digital currencies (CBDC’s), often taking a philosophical angle and hypothesising about what the future may hold. Personally, it was fun to examine the potential dystopian scenario of CBDCs being used for malevolent purposes, and how sovereignty over ones money is such a vital factor in today’s world.

We also touched on how this bear market differs from previous cycles and the issues driving the macro climate, including diving deep on money printing.

Of course, you can’t talk about crypto these days without mentioning some of the knock-on effects of the contagion triggered by the Luna and Celsius insolvencies, and how regulation could protect (or even harm) consumers going forward.

Full interview is below – enjoy!