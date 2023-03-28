PODCAST: What is the BNB Chain?

Key Takeaways

Alex Kim is the Business Development Manager for BNB Chain, and he joins the CoinJournal podcast

He chats about the bear market, an interoperable future, the ease of building on BNB Chain, gas fees, decentralisation and more

The dark side of of crypto, the migration of projects from other blockchains and much more are also discussed

There are a million different blockchains in the crypto space today, and it can be confusing to understand them all.

Today, Alex Kim joins the CoinJournal podcast, the Business Development Manager for BNB Chain, to talk all things BNB Chain. The chain has grown immensely quickly to where it is now one of the biggest players in the space.

The conversation touched on many points. Alex began by covering the much-discussed topic of what role Binance plays in all this. An early backer, Alex describes how the world’s biggest crypto exchange is now a distinct entity from the blockchain.

He also chats about BNB and the role it plays on the blockchain, as well as the cheap gas fees which are prevalent on the chain, in contrast to some rivals.

On the subject of rivals, he touches on Ethereum and what he believes will be an interoperable future. Also covered is the recent migration of several projects, including the much-publicised addition of Uniswap, one of the biggest players in the DeFi space.

Of course, it is hard not to talk about the bear market. The torrid year that was 2022 brought many challenges for everybody in the cryptocurrency space, and Alex chats about what it was like to navigate the industry during this time.

He also delves into dark side of crypto and the downsides of it being so easy to build in this decentralised world. Scams are commonplace, with many projects going to zero over the last year, with retail investors often the ones left holding the bag.