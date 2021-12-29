The live Terra price today is $86.55 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.8 billion. Terra is down 6.31% in the last 24 hours. Is it time to buy LUNA? Read on to find out.

Top places to buy LUNA now

As LUNA is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase LUNA using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy LUNA right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for LUNA

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including LUNA.

What is LUNA?

LUNA is the native token of Terra, a blockchain protocol that uses fiat-pegged stablecoins to power price-stable global payments systems. According to its white paper, Terra combines the price stability and wide adoption of fiat currencies with the censorship-resistance of Bitcoin (BTC) and offers fast and affordable settlements.

Development on Terra began in January 2018, and its mainnet officially launched in April 2019. Terra uses LUNA to stabilize the price of the protocol's stablecoins. LUNA holders are also able to submit and vote on governance proposals, giving it the functionality of a governance token. Terra was founded in January 2018 by Daniel Shin and Do Kwon.

Should I buy LUNA today?

LUNA is a volatile asset that can undergo sudden and unexpected price swings in either direction. Be extremely cautious when investing in cryptocurrency.

LUNA price prediction

According to Crowd Wisdom, LUNA will trade between $87 and $92 in the next few hours. Their overall recommendation for this time frame is Sell. None of the five momentum indicators are positive, while three of them are negative.

