Baby Doge Coin is widely regarded as the offspring of Dogecoin, the first dog meme coin. It has learned a few tricks and lessons from his meme father. Baby Doge is up 12% in the last 24 hours, but does it have staying power?

This short guide has everything you need to know about this, including the top places to buy Baby Doge Coin today.

Top places to buy Baby Doge Coin now

What is Baby Doge Coin?

A new crypto birthed by fans of the doge meme online community, Baby Doge seeks to impress his father by showing new and improved transaction speeds. BabyDoge was launched in June 2021 with an ambitious roadmap that includes efforts for pet charity, NFT creation, GameFi and more.

It is a deflationary token designed to become scarcer over time. Holders of Baby Doge will earn more coins that are automatically sent to their wallets by simply holding.

The amount of baby doge coins in holders’ wallets increases all the time because they automatically receive a 5% fee from every transaction occurring on the Baby Doge ecosystem.

Should I buy Baby Doge Coin today?

Read at least several price predictions before you commit to an investment in this crypto meme coin. You make any investment at your own risk.

Baby Doge Coin price prediction

According to Wallet Investor, the price of Baby Doge Coin will increase long-term, but only slightly, making it a rather poor investment. Their price prognosis for 2027 is $0.000000011. With a 5-year investment, the revenue is expected to be around +83.33%.

A $100 investment in BabyDoge will be worth just $183.33 in 2027.

