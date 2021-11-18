It may be worth a thousandth of a cent now, but Angry Squid shows great promise. The token was inspired by the Squid Game, like many others, and it’s the new thing. The purpose is to help players increase their income. Here’s the best place to buy the token today.

Top places to buy Angry Squid now

As AngrySquid is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase AngrySquid using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy AngrySquid right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy BNB on a regulated exchange or broker, like Binance ›

We suggest Binance because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your BNB to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the SushiSwap DEX

Head to SushiSwap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your BNB for AngrySquid

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including AngrySquid.

What is AngrySquid?

The experienced team behind Angry Squid went against the grain, brainstorming and applying brand-new marketing methods in the area to make the game as enjoyable as possible. Angry Squid has big bonuses among other advantages.

Should I buy AngrySquid today?

AngrySquid could be a good investment as it has exceeded expectations. Price Prediction Net predicted it would reach $0.0001 in 2022. It is currently trading for $0.001.

AngrySquid price prediction

According to Digital Coin Price, the price of one token will be $0.0027 in 2023, $0.0035 in 2024, $0.004 in 2025, $0.0048 in 2026, and $0.0056 in 2027. Basically, it’s going to go up by a thousandth of a cent per year.

AngrySquid on social media