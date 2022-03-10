OMG was listed in the pair OMG/USDC on Bitrue yesterday, leading to a surge of OMG Network’s native token. The 99th biggest coin by market cap is currently trading for $4.42.

Look no further than this short article to find out what OMG is, if you should buy it, and the top places to buy OMG today.

What is OMG?

OMG Network, formerly known as OmiseGo, is a non-custodial, layer-2 scaling solution built for the Ethereum blockchain.

It is designed to allow users to transfer ETH and ERC20 tokens significantly faster and cheaper than when transacting directly on the Ethereum network.

The network is based on a novel scaling solution called MoreViable Plasma, which uses a sidechain architecture to group several transactions off-chain into a batch, which can then be verified as a single transaction on the Ethereum root chain.

According to OMG Network, this technology has the potential to scale Ethereum to thousands of transactions per second (TPS). OMG is used to pay fees on the network.

Should I buy OMG today?

OMG price prediction

According to analyst platform Price Prediction, OMG will reach at least $5.37 this year. It can go up to $6.30 with the average trading price of $5.53. In 2023, 1 OMG will be worth at least $7.60.

The highest it can go to next year is $9.16 with the average price of $7.88 throughout the year. In 2024, the minimum level will be $11.17. OMG can go up to $13.18 in two years.

