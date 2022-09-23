Optimism is a Layer-2 scaling solution on Ethereum

Optimism price is falling amid a decline in ETH following the much-anticipated Merge

OP, the native token, has lost support and faces further bearish pressure

Ethereum Layer-2 scaling solution Optimism OP/USD shows fewer signs of renewal. A week after the expected Ethereum Merge, Optimism crashed by around 15%. That happens amid fading hype around post-Merge gains in Ethereum-related tokens.

Do not, however, get it twisted. Ethereum’s shift from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake introduces great benefits. These impacts will be realized in the longer term, and linked platforms such as Optimism will benefit. Meanwhile, investors may have to put up with a bearish market for Optimism after the token lost key support. The bearish market also reflects concerns about tighter economies as Central Banks hike rates to tame inflation.

Optimism prediction as token loses grip of $1.0

Optimism token trades at $0.922, slipping below $1, a support zone. The price level means Optimism has more than halved since its August high of $2.2. That also suggests a bubble burst since it witnessed a strong surge in July on the back of strong fundamentals.

Source – TradingView

A technical outlook shows that Optimism has fallen below the 20-day and 50-day moving averages. The decline below the $1 support opens chances for further declines.

A look at the RSI shows a reading of 38. The reading indicates increased selling pressure. The token has more room to decline before we get to the oversold territory. Optimism will potentially continue to decline to find support at $0.74.

Summary

There is a lack of upside momentum for the Optimism token. The token lost important support at $1. It means that we should look for lower prices. The next support is $0.74 due to the weak sentiment.