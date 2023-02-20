Play-and-Earn football prediction app Pooky launches its Genesis NFT collection

Pooky has announced the launch of its first NFT collection.

Pookyball NFTs allow players to earn crypto-based rewards for guessing the outcomes of football matches.

Players will earn MATIC and POK cryptocurrencies for making accurate predictions.

Pookyball NFT Collection is now live

Pooky, the gamified Web3 football prediction platform, has announced the launch of its Genesis Collection Pookyball NFTs. The NFTs are for early access to its gamified, no-risk alternative to betting.

This latest cryptocurrency news comes after the public beta of Pooky that launched in November 2022. According to the project, Pookyball NFTs enable the players to earn crypto-based rewards for guessing the outcomes of football matches in Europe’s biggest football leagues.

The development team believes that the platform is transforming sports betting with a unique NFT-based prediction game, providing the same thrills but eliminating the financial risks attached to the traditional mode of gambling.

Players on the platform stand to earn MATIC and POK coins when they predict the outcome of games, the number of goals and exact scores. MATIC is the native token of the Polygon ecosystem. At press time, the price of Polygon stands at $1.481, down by 3% in the last 24 hours.

3D studio Serial Cut, a company that has worked with some leading sports brands, including Nike, Spotify and RedBull, was in charge of designing the 1,000 Genesis Collection NFTs.

Pookyball NFT minting to commence on February 28

Pooky said the minting of its NFTs would commence on February 28th. Furthermore, there would be varying levels of rarity, with the most scarce NFTs possessing higher attributes to boost players’ prediction strategies.

Following the launch of the Genesis NFTs, Pooky will be allowing periodic mints of Regular Pookyball NFTs starting in March. This would give more players the opportunity to participate in Pooky’s predictions game.

The project’s prediction game will initially support football before expanding to other sports, including tennis, basketball, and Formula 1.

In the first phase, Pooky will leverage its POK token to test its in-game mechanics. However, it will transition to its native and tradeable TPK token before the end of the year.

TPK is an ERC-20 utility token that would be used for in-game expenses and rewards. Pooky believes that it has created a sustainable economy with its TPK token, as it does not award tokens for simply playing.

Rather, gamers are required to show prediction and strategy skills to top leaderboards rankings to maximise rewards.

Furthermore, Pooky will burn a percentage of the fees generated within its ecosystem as players will spend tokens on upgrades to boost their earnings potential.

Finally, the team pointed out that Pooky is built on a “Play-and-Earn” model focusing mostly on gameplay and entertainment, rather than just the earning side.