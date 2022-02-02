Polkadot V Kusama, which one is a better buy?

Key points:

Both Polkadot and Kusama are heavily undervalued.

Both are the brainchild of Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood.

Polkadot has better prospects by virtual of its higher market visibility.

Polkadot is a revolutionary new blockchain that will connect all other chains together on an internet where trust can be established without depending on large institutions. The platform facilitates communication and transactions between independent blockchains, decentralized applications (DAPPs), oracles/or future technologies which are yet unknown.

Kusama is an experimental blockchain network that allows for fast and flexible development. Built using Substrate, the same codebase as Polkadot's architecture but with some additional features such as lower trading fees or faster transactions times; it can be used by teams who want to move quickly without sacrificing innovation in their work environment.

Which one is a better buy?

Both Polkadot and Kusama are good cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022. One of the factors that give them credence is that they are the brainchild of one of the people behind Ethereum, Gavin Wood.

Gavin Wood is a programming guru. His expertise includes computer science and software engineering, especially in relation to audio/music visualization techniques. He is so good at technology that he was among the Ethereum founders, and also doubled up as the Ethereum Foundation CTO.

With such a strong brain behind Polkadot and Kusama, coupled with the two projects scaling capabilities, there is no doubt that they are good investments. That said, Polkadot holds better prospects especially now that the cryptocurrency market is turning bullish again.

That’s because Polkadot is a top 20 project, which means it is likely to draw in more new investors as people FOMO back into crypto. Besides, Polkadot has a pretty large ecosystem building on top of it, which is a plus in terms of its intrinsic value.

However, due to the way the two projects are heavily interlinked, it makes sense to HODL both.