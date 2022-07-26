Shiba Inu is vulnerable close to support as interest in token wanes

Shiba Inu is experiencing declining Google search interest as price slips

The token remains the most held by Ethereum whales

SHIB will continue to drop in the bear market, but the price could find support soon

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD price has largely been influenced by retail interest and social media frenzy. That’s why a drop in interest has an adverse impact on price. Accordingly, “Shiba Inu” Google Search queries are at the lowest in more than a year in July. The drop in interest is reflected in the price, although the developing crypto weakness is also a cause.

As press time, SHIB was down 7.82% in the last 24 hours. The decline takes the total losses in the week to nearly 10%. However, it should be remembered that SHIB has been on an upward momentum since mid-June.

Whalestat data also indicates that SHIB remains the most held token, after ETH, by Ethereum whales. That signals the expectation of a price jump in the future. Thus, the drop in search interest may not accurately reflect price but can cause a short-term weakness.

Shiba Inu nears support as the price weakens

Source – TradingView

We believe $0.0000104 is the level to watch for SHIB investors. The level is a make-or-break zone as it is the support that marks the bottom of the consolidation zone. The MACD line is crossing below the moving average, indicating a further bear pressure. The moving averages have also joined the resistance. If SHIB breaks below the support, it could fall to $0.0000077.

Concluding thoughts

Shiba Inu is witnessing a decline in Google search interest, but whale holdings are still strong. The token is trading lower and nearing the $0.0000104 support. SHIB needs to overcome a drop below the support to remain in the consolidation zone.