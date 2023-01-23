Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction – Metacade Could Surpass SHIB in the Upcoming Months

There has been a great deal of criticism of top meme coin projects such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu since their high-energy communities built up so much momentum and rocketed the projects up the crypto charts.

However, both projects have been able to weather the bear market of 2022. So holders will be looking at Shiba Inu price predictions for 2023 to come to a conclusion about the investment potential of the token.

Many SHIB investors are being drawn to a new and exciting project, Metacade , that looks set to deliver much more dramatic gains in 2023. With the challenges that face SHIB and the high potential of the Metacade project, we’re likely to see more and more SHIB holders look to capitalize on MCADE’s likely rise above SHIB over the coming months.

What is Metacade?

Metacade is an innovative new project that is planning to provide its users with an incredible and diverse play-to-earn (P2E) arcade. By building around this flagship P2E arcade, Metacade is set to redefine GameFi by creating a community hub that puts gamers first.

Although the P2E arcade is already attracting a lot of attention from savvy investors who can see its potential, the Metacade ecosystem is supported by a host of other complementary features.

An ingenious rewards system is in place throughout the project, with rewards for playing games and winning competitive tournaments hosted on the Metacade platform, and contributing to the community through actions like writing game reviews. This incentivizes users to contribute to the project and is a strategic masterstroke in ensuring the project can build huge momentum.

How does it work?

The project uses a utility and governance token, MCADE, to power the rewards system and as a medium of exchange across the platform. MCADE tokens can also be staked, allowing token holders to earn a passive income, with rewards even provided in stablecoins so as not to increase the circulating supply of MCADE.

Metacade has another innovative mechanism that furthers the success of the platform — Metagrants. Metagrants will allow game developers to pitch ideas within the Metacade ecosystem, with MCADE token holders able to decide where funding should be allocated. This will help drive engagement and adoption of the platform, as the community gets to give the funds to the projects they are most excited about.

The Metacade team has understood the importance of the project becoming self-sustaining, so there are a number of different revenue streams set up to support the project on an ongoing basis. This includes on-platform advertising, a gaming launchpad, and competitive tournaments, to name but a few.

Metacade (MCADE) Price Prediction: The sky is the limit

Metacade boasts a clear strategic plan that has considered all elements of ensuring the success of the project. With the GameFi space already showing its robustness, it’s well understood that it’s a part of Web3 that is set to explode. There’s no surprise, then, that the outlook for Metacade is much brighter than the Shiba Inu price prediction.

With the MCADE token selling out fast during its red-hot presale, there’s no doubt that the price of MCADE looks very likely to see some dramatic increases over the coming months. With GameFi predicted by many to see a surge in adoption, MCADE could reach as much as $0.50 in 2023 and seems likely to get to $5 before 2025.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Can it hold on?

A challenge that meme coins face is that they rely heavily on the hype built by the community and need momentum to keep rising. While SHIB undoubtedly still has a significant community of supporters , with little real-world utility from the project, it seems unlikely that the project will be able to see the levels of hype it achieved back in 2021.

The Shiba Inu price prediction takes this into account, with SHIB needing to focus on holding on to its current price, meaning that if SHIB were to hold $0.000008 by the end of 2023, it would be considered a successful year for the project. Barring any dramatic changes in utility, the token seems likely to begin a slow decline over the next year while the community desperately tries to generate more interest.

Metacade (MCADE) v Shiba Inu (SHIB): Which is better?

There can be no doubt that MCADE represents a significant opportunity to all investors, and this is likely the driver of huge interest seen thus far in the presale. While SHIB might be able to hang on for a while longer, any serious investor looking for big returns on their investment should be jumping into MCADE and leaving the Shiba Inu community well alone. With this in mind, Metacade seems very likely to surpass SHIB over the coming months.