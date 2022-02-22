February has been a mixed bag of emotions for crypto investors around the world. After the month started off with some incredible rallies in the market, it seems like we are ending it with losses. The crypto market is right now on the decline as geopolitical and monetary pressures further mount. But there are still some projects on Ethereum that you should be watching. Here is why:

Ethereum is the biggest smart contract platform in the world.

A lot of innovative DAPPs in DeFi have typically launched here.

There is a huge variety of investment options to go for.

Well, in case you are a believer in Ethereum and the future that it has, the following projects should be on your watchlist this February.

Chainlink (LINK)

As one of the leading cryptos in the market, it’s hard to believe that Chainlink (LINK) is actually an Ethereum project. Well, it is, in fact, LINK acts as an oracle designed to provide a seamless connection between smart contracts and real-time data.

Data Source: Tradingview

The native LINK token is also an ERC-20 token. Although the Chainlink project was conceived in 2017, it took at least 2 years before it was fully operational.

SushiSwap (SUSHI)

As far as decentralised exchanges go, SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a huge name. It ranks up there with the likes of Uniswap (UNI) and others. Sushiswap basically allows crypto holders to exchange their assets from peer to peer in a non-custodial and permissionless manner. It offers better liquidity, fast transaction speeds, and low fees as well.

Curve Finance